Tuwai named in Rugby World magazine's best 100 players

Two-time Olympic gold medalist, Jerry Tuwai has been named in the top 20 of Rugby World magazine’s best 100 players in the world.

The list features biennial countdown of the 100 best players in the world right now.

Tuwai is ranked sixteen after being named the top sevens player this year along with some of the household names in rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

France’s Antoine Dupont tops the list, while England lock Maro Itoje is ranked third and New Zealand back-row Ardie Savea is second.

Red Roses wing Abby Dow is the highest-ranked female player in 11th.

Fourteen different nationalities are featured in the top 100, with players aged 20 to 36.