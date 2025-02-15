Tuwai embraces fast-paced Super Rugby debut

Stepping onto the field for his Super Rugby debut, Isoa Tuwai was met with a roaring crowd and an intensity unlike anything he had experienced before.

The 22-year-old backrower came off the bench for the Fijian Drua in their narrow 36-32 loss to the Brumbies, marking a major milestone in his young career.

Though the result wasn’t what he had hoped for, the experience was unforgettable.

“I was kind of shocked walking onto the field and seeing how packed out it was. Bit nervous, but I finally got to play at the highest level, and it’s a different ball game altogether. Very fast-paced too.”

Despite the nerves, Tuwai didn’t shy away from the challenge, holding his own against one of the competition’s strongest teams.

The rising star knows there’s plenty to work on, but he’s determined to use this first game as a learning experience.

With his first taste of Super Rugby now behind him, Tuwai is ready to push even harder, aiming to cement his place in the Drua squad for the season ahead.

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will travel to Wellington next week to face the Hurricanes in round 2 of the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Season.

