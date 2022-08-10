Turuva included again, Kikau may return

Sunia Turuva (from left), Viliame Kikau.

After making his NRL debut last weekend against Canberra Raiders, Fiji Bati fullback Sunia Turuva has retained his place in the Panthers side to face the Storm tomorrow.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has selected his squad for the match with Turuva to come off the bench.

Apisai Koroisau will wear the number nine jumper while Viliame Kikau who missed last week’s match has been included on the extended bench.

Matt Eisenhuth has been named at prop for the round 22 clash, in place of James Fisher-Harris, who will serve a two-match suspension.

The Panthers hosts Tui Kamikamica and the Melbourne Storm at 9:55pm tomorrow.

This match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.