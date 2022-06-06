Turuva and Smith commit to Panthers

Sunia Turuva (left), and Lindsay Smith. [Source: NRL]

Fiji Bati extended squad member Sunia Turuva has re-signed for the Penrith Panthers for the next two seasons.

Turuva and development squad member Lindsay Smith will extend their stay with the club for at least the end of the 2024 season.

Turuva, who is currently an NRL Development Player, will be promoted to the top 30 for the next two seasons, while Smith will remain in the Panthers first grade squad.

A Berala Bears junior, Turuva played his entire junior representative football with the Panthers’ Harold Matthews and SG Ball teams.

The 19-year-old outside back was promoted to an NRL Development Player ahead of the 2021 season and has been a key cog in the club’s NSW Cup team this year.

Despite receiving offers from other NRL clubs, Turuva saw the benefit of remaining at the Panthers to continue his rugby league growth as his career progresses.

Panthers Rugby League CEO Matt Cameron says both of these players were developed through the Panthers system and it’s great to see these local juniors commit to the club for the next two seasons.