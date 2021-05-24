Home

Tuqiri to star in Tongan side raising funds for relief

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 4:09 pm
Lote Tuqiri [Source: Fox Sports]

Fiji-born and former Wallaby, Lote Tuqiri will feature in a star-studded Tongan invitational side against a vintage Queensland Reds outfit to raise funds for the battered South Pacific island nation’s recovery effort.

Tuqiri will feature alongside, George Smith, and Wendell Sailor while James Horwill, Scott Higginbotham and David Croft will lace up the boots for the Vintage Reds.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu who is recovering, after a terrifying home invasion last August will be back with the clipboard in hand for a 40-minute curtain-raiser to the Reds’ Super Rugby Pacific home opener on February 19 at Suncorp Stadium.

Article continues after advertisement

Public donations will be directed towards supporting the Tonga recovery effort after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami in January.

Donations will be sent to a direct impact, an on-ground organisation assisting the recovery of Tongan homes and lives.

[Source: TVNZ]

