Tupou out as Roosters deal with heavy injury toll

Sydney five-eighth Luke Keary says the Roosters will find a way to cope with a mounting injury toll after a heartbreaking 27-25 extra time loss to the Storm last night.

Winger Daniel Tupou limped off late in the match and would be sidelined indefinitely after suffering a syndesmosis injury.

Captain Boyd Cordner, Lindsay Collins and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves failed Head Injury Assesments in the thrilling loss and will be monitored over the next few days.

Meanwhile, tonight with the Raiders play the Dragons at 8pm before Maika Sivo and the Eels host the Cowboys at 9:55pm.

The Eels and Cowboys match will be aired LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Tomorrow the Titans face the Sharks at 5pm followed by the Warriors and Broncos at 7:30pm.

The Panthers will meet West Tigers at 9:35pm tomorrow and you can catch the action LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

The Bulldogs play the Rabbitohs at 8:30pm on Sunday but before that the Sea Eagles meet the Knights at 6:05pm.