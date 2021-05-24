Tupou cited for foul play

Queensland Reds and Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou has been cited for foul play during last week’s match against the Brumbies.

Tupou was cited for an incident involving Brumbies flanker Jahrome Brown during the 18th minute of their 16-12 defeat in Canberra.

The 25-year-old charged into a ruck as the Reds went on the attack, seemingly collecting Brown in the head with his attempt at the cleanout.

The referees initially cleared the incident, offering no on-field sanction.

However, SANZAAR’s Citing Commissioner has confirmed it met the Red Card threshold for foul play, sending Tupou to the Judiciary.

Reds will face the Warratahs at 8.45pm on Saturday.

[Source: rugby.com.au]