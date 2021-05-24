Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Teachers urged to get vaccinated|Fiji receives PPE’s worth $160,000|Naitasiri villagers continue to show resilience|Fijians should adapt to the protocols in place: Minister|Operators ready to resume normal services|65 new cases as death toll passes 621|Curfew to start from 10pm today|Student vaccination program deferred|Ministry terminates 127 staff|No resignations, we will follow MoH directives|Local knowledge incorporated with COVID response|Remain cautious to avoid future lockdowns|MoH to conduct surveillance for maritime communities|Over 17,000 children receive first jab|Central Division records two COVID-19 deaths|Slow increase in non-COVID caseloads: Dr. Nasedra|Health Ministry records 65 new cases|Vaccination prioritized for students in maritime islands|243 public health infringement notices issued|Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Tuni ready to take on responsibility

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 4:52 pm
Meli Tuni

21-year-old Meli Tuni is ready to take on the huge responsibility of solidifying his spot after being named in the Fijian Drua squad.

The Suva prop worked his way through the domestic and age-grade competitions and is one of the local players expected to star in the Super Rugby Pacific 2022 season.

The former Fiji Warriors prop, says he is proud to have worked his way to secure a spot in the Drua team.

Article continues after advertisement

“As a local based player and as an enthusiastic player I take up the challenge into this new season for the Drua and for the super rugby and I promise to do my best into the field for my coaches, the management, for my home and for my country”.

Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says players like Tuni may be young but they bring great experience through the academy programs.

“Looking at what talent we’ve got building up that depth chart and that’s for me to obviously build that depth chart get it in the right order and then go and recruit the players that are best suited to take on the first year in super rugby”.

Other players named in the mix are outstanding 7s forward Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Flying Fijian and former NRC Drua stalwart Serupepeli Vularika, Namosi flyer Vinaya Habosi, and NPC Premiership winning Tasman Mako forward Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.