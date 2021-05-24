Tuni ready to take on responsibility

21-year-old Meli Tuni is ready to take on the huge responsibility of solidifying his spot after being named in the Fijian Drua squad.

The Suva prop worked his way through the domestic and age-grade competitions and is one of the local players expected to star in the Super Rugby Pacific 2022 season.

The former Fiji Warriors prop, says he is proud to have worked his way to secure a spot in the Drua team.

“As a local based player and as an enthusiastic player I take up the challenge into this new season for the Drua and for the super rugby and I promise to do my best into the field for my coaches, the management, for my home and for my country”.

Fiji Rugby High Performance Unit General Manager, Simon Raiwalui, says players like Tuni may be young but they bring great experience through the academy programs.

“Looking at what talent we’ve got building up that depth chart and that’s for me to obviously build that depth chart get it in the right order and then go and recruit the players that are best suited to take on the first year in super rugby”.

Other players named in the mix are outstanding 7s forward Ratu Meli Derenalagi, Flying Fijian and former NRC Drua stalwart Serupepeli Vularika, Namosi flyer Vinaya Habosi, and NPC Premiership winning Tasman Mako forward Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.