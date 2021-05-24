Home

Rugby

Tuivuaka was also approached by Waratahs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 6, 2021 12:37 pm
Asaeli Tuivuaka

Super Rugby side, the Waratahs were also after the services of Fiji 7s gold medalist Asaeli Tuivuaka.

However, the Australian side was a little too late as the ‘Tank’ had already signed a lucrative one-year deal with Italian club Zebre.

Tuivuaka revealed this in an interview with FBC Sports while sharing the reasons for his recent move.

Article continues after advertisement

The Namosi man says he finalized terms with Zebre while still in quarantine in Nadi.

“By the time I received word for negotiations to join the Waratahs, I was already committed to Zebre. I’ve always wanted to play in Europe and I could not let the opportunity slip.”

Tuivuaka says his uncle and mentor Setefano Cakau was not happy with his decision as the former national 7s captain wanted him to play for the Drua.

Fiji’s Mike Tyson says while his desire is to represent the Drua again, he wants to give a chance to other players to showcase their talent.

