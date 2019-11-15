Tuivuaka on the bench for Namosi

Fiji 7s rep Asaeli Tuivuaka will come off the bench for Namosi in their Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge match against Lautoka today.

Namosi Head Coach Asaeli Boko has named the man known as ‘The Tank’ in the World Sevens Series as one of the eight reserves.

Tuivuaka, Cyrill Reece and former Fiji 7s rep Rusiate Tadulala are the familiar names on the bench for Namosi.

The young Namosi side will be again led by Sakiusa Nadruku along with experience players like Kelepi Naimasi, Flying Fijians halfback Peni Matawalu and Fiji Drua fullback Meli Nakarawa.

Lautoka has also named a powerful lineup and the side is captained by former Nadroga hooker Ilaisa Leca.

Former Fiji Drua reps Samu Suguturaga and Jona Sawailau are in the starting lineup with 2007 World Cup Flying Fijians fly-half Waisea Luveniyali.

Namosi will host Suva at the ANZ Stadium in Suva today at 3pm and the match will air LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. You can catch the commentary on Bula FM and Radio Fiji One.

In another match, Tailevu meet Yasawa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.

Looking at yesterday’s results, Suva beat Naitasiri 15-6 and Nadroga beat Nadi 29-13.