Tuivuaka expected to join Racing 92

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist, Asaeli Tuivuaka will reportedly join Racing 92 at the end of the season.

RMC Sport reports the ‘Tank’ has signed a two-year deal with the French club.

Tuivuaka will transfer from Italian franchise, Zebre to replace Teddy Thomas in Racing 92.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with Zebre in 2021 which means he will be off-contract by the end of this season.

The Namosi man was part of the national team that won gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.