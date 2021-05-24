Home

Tuivuaka expected to join Racing 92

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 21, 2022 2:25 pm
Asaeli Tuivuaka

Fiji 7s Olympic gold medalist, Asaeli Tuivuaka will reportedly join Racing 92 at the end of the season.

RMC Sport reports the ‘Tank’ has signed a two-year deal with the French club.

Tuivuaka will transfer from Italian franchise, Zebre to replace Teddy Thomas in Racing 92.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year deal with Zebre in 2021 which means he will be off-contract by the end of this season.

The Namosi man was part of the national team that won gold in the Tokyo Olympic Games last year.

