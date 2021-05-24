Tuivasa-Sheck to play second-five for the Blues

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has confirmed star “rookie” Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will play at second-five for the Auckland side this season.

MacDonald spoke to media yesterday at the Blues’ preseason training a month out from the inaugural Super Rugby Pacific season kicking off.

Tuivasa-Sheck, who signed with the Blues last year after swapping codes from rugby league, has been a point of interest for pundits heading into the season as questions swirled around where the playmaker would fit into the Blues’ backline.

MacDonald quashed any rumours by confirming he intended to play the former Warriors captain at second-five.

Tuivasa-Sheck was named in the Blues’ midfield in the 2022 squad reveal in November alongside Tanielu Tele’a, Rieko Ioane, Corey Evans, and Tamati Tua.

Tuivasa-Sheck and the Blues open their season against Super Rugby newcomers Moana Pasifika on February 18 at his old home ground, Mt Smart Stadium.