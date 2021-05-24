Tuivasa-Sheck advises All Blacks about life abroad

Former Warriors and New Zealand rugby league fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has shared some advice with the All Blacks, as the side prepares to spend the next three months abroad.

The All Blacks who are in Australia for their Rugby Championship campaign won’t return until after the end of the year northern hemisphere tour which ends in November.

Tuivasa-Sheck shared his experiences with All Blacks coach Ian Foster as he spent the last two years based abroad with the Warriors in the NRL.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB, Foster said he had a good chat with Tuivasa-Sheck in Auckland before they left about what it was like in Australia and some of the things that were working.

Tuivasa-Sheck left the Warriors to begin his rugby union career earlier this year.

He was expected to make his debut for Auckland in the third round of the NPC when Auckland were scheduled to meet Bay of Plenty, however the match was cancelled as New Zealand went into level 4 lockdown earlier this month.

[Source: New Zealand Herald]