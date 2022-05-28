Tuivanuavou guns for second Cokes medal

Alipate Tuivanuavou.

Alipate Tuivanuavou is gunning for his second medal in the upcoming Coca-Cola games to end his high school year on a high.

Tuivanuavou is one of Marist Brothers High School’s promising athletes competing in the long, triple and high jump.

The Tailevu lad was part of the School’s inter-house competition at ANZ Stadium in Suva yesterday.

He says coming from a basketball background, he did not know he had more than just a dribbling talent.

“I tried to go from 100, 200 but I just decided to go for the jumps and then I made it to the team and that’s when I knew that it was my event”

The 18-year-old says in order to achieve his high school dream, sacrifices have to be made.

“Some sacrifices was studying for school, I had to go to school to train from 5 to 7:30, arriving home late and having shower, dinner and I’ll start my study around 9 so yeah just studying wise”

Meanwhile, after 12 years Claudius House won the Marist Brothers High School Interhouse with 13 gold, 11 silver and 12 bronze medals at ANZ Stadium.