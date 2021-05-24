Home

Rugby

Tuisue's try not enough

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 19, 2021 8:10 am

Albert Tuisue’s London Irish did not get the start they wanted in their Gallagher Premiership campaign.

The side went down to hosts Worcester Warriors 36-24 this morning at Sixways.

Ollie Hassell-Collins went over to get London Irish going but Worcester responded through Sam Lewis.

Article continues after advertisement

Flying Fijian flanker Tuisue, have the Exiles hope touching down for their second try.

However, minutes later Matthew Kvesic bagged the hosts’ bonus point, with Oliver Hoskins and Perry Humphreys exchanging late tries.

In other matches, Api Ratuniyarawa and Northampton Saints started on a high with a 34-20 victory over Gloucester while Semesa Rokodoguni and Bath lost to Sale Sharks 19-20.

