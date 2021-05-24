Tuisue to start for London Irish

Flying Fijians flanker Albert Tuisue will start for London Irish in their first Gallagher Premiership match this season.

Tuisue has been named in the run-on side to face Worcester Warriors this afternoon.

Four players will make their debut for the Exiles in this match including, Marcel van der Merwe, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Kyle Rowe and Hugh O’Sullivan

Tuisue and the London Irish takes on the Warriors at 3pm today at Sixways Stadium in Worcester, England.