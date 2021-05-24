Tuisue to join Gloucester next season

Flying Fijians and London Irish loose forward Albert Tuisue will feature for a new club next season.

Tuisue will join Gloucester and reunite with head coach George Skivington whom he previously worked under when he was an assistant at Irish.

It was a very hard decision to leave London Irish, but the offer on the table was too good to turn down Tuisue told the BBC.

The 28-year-old has made more than 50 appearances for the Exiles since arriving in January 2019 and has been capped 11 times by Fiji.

Skivington says Tuisue is a player renowned for his physical presence and explosive ball carrying.

The Gloucester coach adds but ultimately, he’s a player that gives everything for the cause which is exactly the kind of character that the club wants.

Tuisue has scored 20 tries for Irish in all competitions and helped them regain their Premiership status after winning the Championship title in his first season with the club.

His only international try to date came against the All Blacks in a Test match in Dunedin in July last year.