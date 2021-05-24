Tuisova wants to be great like namesake

Not everything comes easy, and like his namesake, AJ Pallets Ba River under-21 captain Josua Tuisova knows he will need to work hard for what he wants.

Tuisova was part of the side that put Dominion Brothers to the test in last weekend’s Under-21 Fiji Bitter Marist 7s final.

The young Tuisova hails from Votua village in Ba which has produced some of the best names in rugby like Pio Tuwai, Filipo Nakosi and Waisea Nacuqu.

The youngster says the inspiration comes from those that have represented the country in his village, and he wants his name etched in the history books one day.

“Growing I saw how Josua made something out of himself even though he had nothing. He was a sugarcane farmer, and now he is playing on the international level. He has inspired me to build something better not only for myself but also my family.”

He adds the team struggled to come into the competition but it was the help of former national 7s rep Pio Tuwai which inspired the team.

Tuwai says he hopes that by forming this team, more future stars from Ba will be able to don the national jumper.

“The reason why I formed this team, is to help kids who have dropped out of school and need a place to go. I know there is talent in the village, and I am trying to tap into it, and ensure they get a chance to don the national jumper like myself.”

Tuwai adds he will continue to help recruit more young men around Ba and form a greater team for the next local 7s tournament.