Tuisova returns to help Lyon win

Flying Fijians winger, Josua Tuisova returned from a four-week suspension to help Lyon beat Racing 92, 37-35 in the Top 14 competition today.

The 27-year-old returned from a month’s suspension after copping a red card for a dangerous tackle in the match against Brive on December 4th.

Tuisova showed some hard hitting tackles to help Lyon secure its seventh consecutive win of the season placing them in sixth place of the standing.