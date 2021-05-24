Home

Tuisova returns to help Lyon win

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 3, 2022 12:19 pm
Flying Fijian Wing Josua Tuisova

Flying Fijians winger, Josua Tuisova returned from a four-week suspension to help Lyon beat Racing 92, 37-35 in the Top 14 competition today.

The 27-year-old returned from a month’s suspension after copping a red card for a dangerous tackle in the match against Brive on December 4th.

Tuisova showed some hard hitting tackles to help Lyon secure its seventh consecutive win of the season placing them in sixth place of the standing.

