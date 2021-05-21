Home

Rugby

Tuisova at number eight, Naivalu scores double

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 29, 2021 9:31 am
Josua Tuisova [left] and Sefanaia Naivalu [Source: France24]

Olympic gold medalist and Flying Fijians winger Josua Tuisova started at number eight this morning for Lyon in its French Top 14 clash with Stade Francais.

However, his side lost 27-46 to Waisea Nayacalevu and Sefanaia Naivalu’s team.

In the absence of Patrick Sobela, plus a number of long-term injuries in the back row, the Votua, Ba man was chosen to wear the number eight jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

It was not the first time Tuisova played at the back of the scrum as he briefly switched to the position midway through a match against the Top 14 leaders Toulouse in February.

Lyon also transformed former France centre Mathieu Bastareaud into a number eight in recent years.

Meanwhile, Fiji born former Wallabies winger Sefanaia Naivalu scored two tries for Stade Francais while Nayacalevu played a total of 74 minutes.

The win keeps Stade Francais in the hunt for a Top 14 playoff spot.

