Tuisese wants to represent Fiji in Olympics

Donning the white jersey in the 2021 Olympic Games has always been one of Sylvia Tuisese’s dreams.

For it to become a reality, the 19-year-old Fijiana 7’s rover says it will take hard work and perseverance.

While all sporting activities have come to halt due to the pandemic, Tuisese says she continues with her training in any form she can.

“Sometimes I always go with my mother, and drop her at her work place, she is working at the Hot bread Kitchen in Lami. At 5 oclock I walk with her to her work place and sometimes I come running back and do my work out and go back and do my gym session.”

Tuisese joined the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s extended training squad earlier this year.

She was part of the Fijiana Under -18 team at the 2019 World School Sevens last month, where she was recruited by Head Coach Saiasi Fuli.