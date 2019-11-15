Tuisese pleased with Samusamuvodre and Minimbi’s progress

Naitasiri head coach Dr Ilaitia Tuisese is pleased with the progress Tuidraki Samusamuvodre and Chris Minimbi have made so far in their rugby career.

Papua New Guinea born Naitasiri lock Minimbi and fly-half Samusamuvodre have been named in the Flying Fijians Autumn Nations Cup squad and Tuisese says their journey has only started.

Recalling on when Minimbi and Samusamuvodre showed their interest to play for the Highlanders in the Skipper Cup, the head coach says they showed potential right from day one.

“I remember way back in January when they came and ask if they can play for Naitasiri I said okay so one is from Nadi the other from PNG I said yeah Naitasiri is always there to accept whoever wants to come in as long as they do the work and they’ve worked so hard to get to where they are now.”

Tuisese has also thanked national selectors for recognizing their talents and giving an opportunity for the youngsters to move up to another level in rugby.

Minimbi and Samusamuvodre will be in action for Naitasiri this weekend when they meet Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park.

Other games this weekend sees Nadroga taking on Nadi at Lawaqa Park, Lautoka meets Namosi at Churchill Park and Yasawa will face Tailevu at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the Vodafone Vanua Championship semifinals are also confirmed for this week.

Northland hosts Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm on Friday and Nanukuloa battles Rewa at Garvey Park in Tavua on Saturday.