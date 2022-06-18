Tuisese maintain last week’s line-up

[File Photo]

Naitaisiri will put Nadroga to the test in their home turf this afternoon during the Skipper Cup competition.

Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese will be fielding a strong line-up with a few positional changes.

Asiveli Rokoua, Jone Naqiri, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Misi Uluimoala, Esikia Macu, Tomasi Naiduki, and Jone Navori will all start again this week.

Maciu Vakacabeqoli comes in to the flanker position, while Macu shifts to the locks.

Anasa Raqili starts on the scrumhalf, Kini Douglas moves to fullback, while Josua Yavala shifts to flyhalf.

Vili Kanatabua remains on the wing, while Peni Tubuna, Uraia Torau, and Kaliova Mocetadra start on the backs.

Naitasiri will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm today.

In other games, Rewa hosts Namosi at Burebasaga ground, Nadi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou while Tailevu takes on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Senior Team:

1) Asiveli Rokoua

2) Jone Naqiri(C)

3) Inoke Ravuiwasa

4) Misi Uluimoala

5) Esikia Macu

6) Maciu Vakacabeqoli

7) Tomasi Naiduki

8) Jone Navori

9) Anasa Raqili

10) Josua Yavala

11) Vili Kanatabua

12) Peni Tubuna

13) Uraia Torau

14) Kaliova Mocetadra

15) Kini Douglas (VC)

Reserve:

16) Savenaca Koroi

17) Anare Fifita

18) Maciu Nasila

19) Vilikesa Ravutu

20) Samu Gaunaca

21) Simi Drotini

22) Etonia Rokotuisawa

23) Vatili Vosawale