Tuisese maintain last week’s line-up

[File Photo]
Naitaisiri will put Nadroga to the test in their home turf this afternoon during the Skipper Cup competition.
Head Coach Ilaitia Tuisese will be fielding a strong line-up with a few positional changes.
Asiveli Rokoua, Jone Naqiri, Inoke Ravuiwasa, Misi Uluimoala, Esikia Macu, Tomasi Naiduki, and Jone Navori will all start again this week.
Maciu Vakacabeqoli comes in to the flanker position, while Macu shifts to the locks.
Anasa Raqili starts on the scrumhalf, Kini Douglas moves to fullback, while Josua Yavala shifts to flyhalf.
Vili Kanatabua remains on the wing, while Peni Tubuna, Uraia Torau, and Kaliova Mocetadra start on the backs.
Naitasiri will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm today.
In other games, Rewa hosts Namosi at Burebasaga ground, Nadi faces Northland at Gatward Park in Korovou while Tailevu takes on Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.
Senior Team:
1) Asiveli Rokoua
2) Jone Naqiri(C)
3) Inoke Ravuiwasa
4) Misi Uluimoala
5) Esikia Macu
6) Maciu Vakacabeqoli
7) Tomasi Naiduki
8) Jone Navori
9) Anasa Raqili
10) Josua Yavala
11) Vili Kanatabua
12) Peni Tubuna
13) Uraia Torau
14) Kaliova Mocetadra
15) Kini Douglas (VC)
Reserve:
16) Savenaca Koroi
17) Anare Fifita
18) Maciu Nasila
19) Vilikesa Ravutu
20) Samu Gaunaca
21) Simi Drotini
22) Etonia Rokotuisawa
23) Vatili Vosawale