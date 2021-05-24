Tuimaba and Vatubua score as Pau overcome Brive

Olympic gold medalist Aminiasi Tuimaba and former Flying Fijian Jale Vatubua scored a try each as Pau overcame Brive 43-20 in the Top 14 competition this morning.

Tuimaba broke through the Brive defense in the 43rd minute to bag his second try of the campaign will Vatubua added another in the 47th to seal the win for Pau.

Pau is now nine points clear of the 13th-placed Catalans.

In other matches, former Maori All Blacks fly-half Ihaia West missed an 83rd minute penalty in La Rochelle’s 31-30 loss to Castres, and Bordeaux-Begles are five points clear as leaders of the French Top 14 with a 30-27 home win over Biarritz.