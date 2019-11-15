Tuimaba and Botitu finally off to France

Fiji 7s reps Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu are on their way to France to join their respective Top 14 clubs after signing their contracts in May.

Tuimaba had signed up for Pau for the 2020/ 2021 season while Botitu is to play for Castres.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor confirms that the pair left the country today.

“Tuimaba came to the office to say farewell I think he is flying off to France today with Botitu so a start of a new journey for them it’s good for them to be out there start playing rugby from August giving them some game time but they’ve indicated to me that they committed to participating in the Olympics”.

National 7s coach Gareth Baber says Fiji 7s squad member Osea Waqa is also on the same flight with Tuimaba and Botitu.

Tuimaba will join Watisoni Votu and Jale Vatubua at Pau while Botitu and Waqa will team up with Semi Kunatani and Adrea Cocagi at Castres.