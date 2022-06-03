Tuilagi out of Australia tour

[Source: Planet Rugby]

England rugby star Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of the side’s tour to Australia.

This is after the 31 year old had a knee operation.

Tuilagi’s club Sale Sharks described it as “a routine procedure”, but it is another blow for the player during an injury-hit career.

In a statement Sale Sharks confirms that Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule him out of this summer’s England tour to Australia.

England face Australia in Perth on July 2nd, then meet them in Brisbane seven days later and Sydney on July 16th.

Tuilagi has won 46 England caps, but he has only played twice for his country since March 2020.