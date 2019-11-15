Tui Namosi backs Namosi team

Tui Namosi Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has reminded the Namosi Rugby team that they will have the full backing of the Vanua in their quest for supremacy in the Skipper Cup and Farebrother challenge.

Matanitobua was impressed with performance of the Namosi side after defeating Naitasiri and retaining the Farebrother title yesterday.

Namosi fought tooth and nail to secure the 17-15 win against the Highlanders in a tough physical encounter at Thompson Park.

Matanitobua prompted the team on the importance of family.

“A lot of sacrifice from the boys and when I spoke to them yesterday it is the family that I talked about. They will have to remember their family apart from their Vanua is their family. This is a family team, the Vanua will just come and bless and the Vanua is very happy.”

In other Skipper Cup matches yesterday, Nadroga thrashed Tailevu 33-3 at Ratu Cakobau Park while Suva edged Nadi 20-15 at Prince Charles Park.