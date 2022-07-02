Try on debut for Sowakula

Fiji-born Pita Gus Sowakula and Sevu Reece scored a try each for the All Blacks to help them cruise to a 42-19 win over Ireland at Eden Park today.

Ireland had the first say with a try to Keith Earls, and the hosts hit back with a Jordie Barrett try, to put the All Blacks into a 7-5 lead.

Reece was able to scoop up a loose ball and run 80 metres to score their second try in the 30th minute.

Ardie Savea and Quinn Tupaea also added two more tries for the All Blacks to give them a 28-5 lead at half time.

Sowakula capped off his debut with a try in the 70th minute off the back of the scrum.

Garry Ringrose was able to dive over for a corner try, followed by another to Bundee Aki.

Savea also crossed over his second try of the match, and the win.