Trbojevic out of Origin clash, spot open for rookies

The New South Wales Blues are faced with a huge blow with Tom Trbojevic ruling himself out of the Origin clash.

Trbojevic ruled himself out of the Origin campaign today due to his slow recovery from a shoulder injury, coming on the back of three months out with a torn hamstring.

He’s withdrawal leaves a slot open in the NSW backline with young rookies Stephen Crichton, Campbell Graham and Jarrod Croker likely to fill in the vacancy.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the first game of the qualifying finals kicks off tomorrow with the Panthers taking on the Roosters at 9.50pm.

On Saturday, Valemei and the Raiders face the Sharks at 7.40pm followed by the Storm meeting the Eels at 9.50pm.

On Sunday, the Rabbitohs tackles the Knights at 5.05pm.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.