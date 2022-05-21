Trbojevic in doubt for Origin

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic.

Sea Eagles superstar Tom Trbojevic is in severe doubt for State of Origin after dislocating his shoulder in last night’s clash against the Eels.

Trbojevic suffered the injury midway through the second half and left the field in obvious pain with his left arm wrapped in his jersey after diving on a loose ball in the Manly in-goal.

With the NSW Origin team for the series opener on June 8 to be named next weekend, Blues coach Brad Fittler may be looking for two new centres as South Sydney’s Latrell Mitchell is out with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, round 11 of the NRL continues today with the Dragons facing the Warriors at 5pm, Cowboys meet Storm at 7.30pm and Roosters battle Panthers at 9.35pm.

[Source: NRL.com]