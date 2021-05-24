Trbojevic back, Eagles out for a win

A Sea Eagles side stung by two heavy losses to start the year will be hoping their first home game win to jump-start their season.

The Sea Eagles will face a new-look Bulldogs side that has impressed with their grit and defence so far this year.

With star fullback, Tom Trbojevic fit to start the season will be hoping for a win.

Article continues after advertisement

The two sides faced two of the competition’s most heavily-fancied sides.

If coach Trent Barrett can help his current club add more early-season pain onto his former club it will go a long way to building a confident platform for the rest of their 2022 campaign.