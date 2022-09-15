Training in Togalevu much needed says coach

The three-day team bonding session at Togalevu Naval Base was timely for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s.

As the Rugby World Cup draws closer, Coach Senirusi Seruvakula’s job gets harder and he’s making sure all boxes are ticked before naming his final team.

Seruvakula says the team has been through some tough and intense training and he believes players are physically and mentally fit.

Team captain Sereima Leweniqila says the bond within the team is stronger.

“We are getting to know each other more, it’s a good mixture of players and we’re stronger now and we just excited to play on Friday to see how the team bonding has worked out.”

Leweniqila says she can’t wait for what the team will be able to showcase come game day.

The Fijiana 15s will face Wahine Maori tomorrow at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch this match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel.