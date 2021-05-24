Trading league boots for rugby union pays off

Sticking to the rugby union path is slowly showing dividends for 22-year-old Isoa Nasilasila.

The Veiseisei, Vuda lad was often influenced to play rugby league and AFL from his early school days due to his built but opted to venture into rugby union.

Nasilasila wore his first rugby jersey in year eight and did not look back from there.

Now the former Fiji Under20 and Warriors player has taken the next step in his rugby career sailing with the Fijian Drua to its maiden Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

“We come from a really rugby driven background. My dad played until he retired. We played rugby league throughout the junior days and i just wanted to try something new. I knew how much rugby was meant to all us Fijians so i just knew it was the path i wanted to take.”

When the opportunity came knocking, Nasilasila did not think twice grabbing the chance of representing Fiji in Super Rugby with both hands.

“Basically i always wanted to join it was just whether the opportunity was there. As soon as they put the contract on the table, i was set, i was ready to sign.”

Nasilasila is excited to linkup with his U20 mates including Chris Minimbi, Simi Kuruvoli, Meli Tuni and Tevita Ikanivere in the Drua’s inaugural Super Rugby Pacific appearance.