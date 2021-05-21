Townsend stars as Sharks defeat Dragons

Halfback Chad Townsend kicked a golden point field to secure the Sharks first win since the sacking of coach John Morris six weeks ago.

Cronulla defeated St George Illawara Dragons 13-12 in a drama-charged clash.

An 84th-minute field goal by Townsend, was redemption after committing five errors in a match which Cronulla dominated possession and field position but never looked to be in control.

Sharks winger Mawene Hiroti also had a mixed night as he was sin-binned for a high shot on Dragons fullback Cody Ramsey, dropped the ball from a 20-metre re-start late in the game and made the break that put his side in position for Townsend to snatch a 13-12 win.

A try to fullback Will Kennedy while Josh Dugan was in the sin-bin during the second half was the turning point in the game as the Sharks regained the lead with Townsend’s conversion.