Tovilevu rebuilds Ratu Filise

Former national 7s rep and Ratu Filise coach Etika Tovilevu says the club will always breed their own players.

Ratu Filise is on a rebuilding phase after losing half of their squad to a few clubs.

About nine seasoned Ratu Filise players are now part of the Wardens rugby club and they featured at the 44th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s.

Article continues after advertisement

Tovilevu says most of the players he brought to the Marist tournament played 7s for the first time.

He adds he selected the Ratu Filise squad last week from the Navosa team playing in the Vanua Championship.

He says they haven’t been training for sevens, however, he’s impressed with what the new-look team achieved at Fiji’s biggest 7s tournament.

Ratu Filise took Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers to the wire in their elimination two matches which went into extra time before losing 14-19.

Only three experienced players, Apisai Tawalo, Wame Ratuva and Aborosio Naqamu who is the elder brother of Fijiana 7s rep Ana Maria Naimasi are left in the side.

Ratuva and Naqamu were part of the team that won the Raka 7s in 2017 for Ratu Filise.

Ratu Filise lost to Meli Derenalagi’s Army Green in the Marist 7s Shield final 5-20.

