Rugby

Top teams bundle out of Wairiki 7s cup contention

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 10:01 am

Major upsets were created this morning after top teams bundled out of the main cup contention of the Fiji Bitter Wairiki Parish 7s.

The biggest upset was created by Army Green after narrowly beat Raiwasa 12-10.

Team Management have questioned some refereeing decisions on the field.

Manager Sade Vulakoro says there are some calls made that they feel have them great disadvantage.

Vulakoro says while they are happy with their performance, they are requesting organisers to look refereeing decision making on the field.

Western teams Ratu Filise and Nawaka are also out of the main cup contention after they lost their quarter final matches.

Nawaka lost to the CKS Tabadamu side 10 – 7.

Ratu Filise lost to Police 12 – 7.

Manager Eremasi Batibasaga says they are disappointed with some on field decisions by the referee but they are happy with their performance in the tournament.

Maravu Blues put up a gusty performance against the Wardens side but it was not enough to secure them a win.

Wardens won 12- 5.

Police Blue, CKS Tabadamu, Army Green and Wardens now progress to the Cup Semi-finals.

