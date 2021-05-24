Home

Toulon outclass Stade Français in Top 14

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 20, 2021 10:11 am
[Source: France24]

Flying Fijian lock Leone Nakarawa made his Toulon debut a memorable one helping his side to a 38-5 win over Stade Français in the Top 14 competition today.

The Sergio Parisse captained side earned a bonus point over his struggling former club Stade Francais.

The flawless Louis Carbonel opened the scoring with a penalty before Argentina’s Facundo Isa crossed for the opening try, followed by Parisse from short range.

Article continues after advertisement

Stade suffered a blow with hooker Lucas da Silva yellow-carded five minutes before half-time.

Two quick-fire tries in the second period by Thomas Salles and Aymeric Luc sealed the Parisians’ fate.

Loic Godener was eventually driven over from an attacking lineout in the 58th minute for Stade’s sole score of a disappointing evening.

And Toulon had the final say with American hooker Mike Sosene-Feagai crossing for his club’s fifth try.

Meanwhile, winger Jiuta Wainiqolo missed the clash due to injury.

