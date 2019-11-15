Tough World Cup pool for Fijiana XV

The Fijiana XV team has been drawn in a tough pool for the 2021 Women’s World Cup.

Fiji is in Pool C and will play 2017 runner-ups, England, France and South Africa.

The draws for the Women’s World Cup 2021 took place in New Zealand this morning conducted by the Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Arden.

Current World Champions New Zealand is in pool A with Australia, Wales and the final qualifier winner.

In Pool B are Canada, the United States of American with the team that will qualify from Europe and Asian region.

The World Cup will be held in New Zealand next year.