Tough task awaits Seruvakula to name final squad

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula will want to finish on a high note in the Super W competition next week.

Seruvakula’s players were put to the test in last week’s clash against Brumbies and impressed the Head Coach by outclassing the Canberra-based side 17-7.

Seruvakula has a tough job ahead of them when he selects his final team.

He says players that will be chosen have rightfully earned their spot.

“Some of them stood out and I want them to test them at this environment and this Stadium so that they can earn some game time before I can name a final squad for the final.”

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will await the Super W final next Sunday against either Queensland Reds or Waratahs.