Tough start for defending Skipper U-19 champs

The Nadroga Under-19 team started its title defense campaign on a losing note.

The defending champions were rattled by Suva in the first round of competition going down 30-3 at ANZ Stadium.

An early three-nil lead by Nadroga was soon overturned by Suva’s forward pack who worked hard at the scrums and the ruck.

The baby Stallions were no match for the Suva forward pack seeing captain Vilikesa Nairau bulldozing over for their first try.

Suva took the lead 5-3 at halftime.

The Capital side did not look back from there as it piled on more points with tries to Sekope Tagicakiverata, Tevita Bulimaiwai and Asivurusi Trail.

With 62 minutes into the match, Suva led Nadroga by 27-3.

Another successful penalty by Suva with less than five minutes on the clock rubbed salt on the wound of the Nadroga fans as the host came away with a 30-3 victory.