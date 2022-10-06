Tough journey to motivate Sigatoka Methodist

Sigatoka Methodist High School Under 16 Rugby squad.

Expectation for Sigatoka Methodist High School is high as the under-16 team prepares for the Weetbix Raluve final on Saturday.

The side had been through a tough season, but the support from family and friends of the school has been a driving factor in the team’s recent victories.

The western school will face Naitasiri Secondary School in the under-16 Raluve final, and manager Repeka Qalobokala says the final lap will be a crucial one.

“There were challenges but we had a strong faith in God that he would meet us halfway when we were not there, so for the sacrifices that the girls have made, the mothers and the teachers has brought us this far.”

She adds they hope this weekend’s results will pay off and they are positive of a win at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

In the under-18 Raluve final, Jasper Williams High School will face Natabua High School at 4.05pm.

You can catch the live coverage of the Deans and Raluve finals on FBC Sports.