Tough first round for Fijian Drua

It will be a tough first round for the Fijian Drua as they have been drawn with a strong Blues side to kick start their Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

The Drua will set sail on the 19th of February to Eden Park in Auckland.

Speaking exclusively to FBC Sports, Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they are going in as new comers and will not feel threatened by any team, however they want to take it one game at a time.

“We know it’s going to be a big mountain to climb but thats great it’s exciting the team is looking forward to all the games and what a better way to start than having a crack at the current champions”

He says the team is looking forward to the match and facing Blues would be a good start for them.

The Drua will play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus the introduction of three additional rivalry matches which will see them likely host a game in Fiji.

The Fijian Drua is currently based in Lennox Head in New South Wales where the side is linking up with the Australian and New Zealand based players.