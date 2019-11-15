Tough choice for Women rugby players

Some Fijian women rugby players are now left with a tough choice to make.

Those who play both 7s and 15s rugby will now have to choose between the Olympic Games and the Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2021.

World Rugby has confirmed that World Cup date will remain September 18th, 2021.

This gives players only six weeks to recover from the postponed Tokyo Olympic Games which now will be played from 23 July to 8 August.

Fiji, France, Wales and Canada have players that can switch between the disciplines throughout the year and this will put some players in dilemma.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says the decision lies on the players.

“As such now that the dates have been confirmed we just have to plan accordingly. Then players will have to prioritize which program they want to be in and then we will prepare for both the world cup and likely the Olympics.”

Fijiana reps with the likes of Lavenia Tinai and Rusila Nagasau are amongst those players who are affected.