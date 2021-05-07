Home

Touch rugby team trains together through social media

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 13, 2021 5:21 pm
[Source: Touch Federation Fiji]

The current COVID-19 restrictions have pushed some sporting organizations to think outside the box.

One such sport is touch rugby and its franchise teams have found a way to keep things going.

Hope is not lost after Touch Fiji finished two rounds of its franchise competition before being put on hold.

Article continues after advertisement

For the Camakau franchise, they’ve found a way to train together in this lockdown period.

Suva Touch President and Camakau player Savenaca Vocea says they normally have a joint video call.

‘Fortunately with social media we have forums for the franchise teams and we also have a strength and conditioning coach for the whole franchise and we’re lucky enough for him to be able to give individual training sessions everyday’.

Touch Fiji Federation President Tevita Mau says it’s encouraging to see players continuing their training programs during this time.

‘It doesn’t stop their preparations, you know apart from physically you know doing their training runs, video analysis and the likes, that’s still ongoing behind the scene’.

Meanwhile, Camakau and Livaliva Whites were the two in form teams in the franchise competition before being postponed.

