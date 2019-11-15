Touch Rugby season starts

Tahi is a family-oriented touch rugby team in Suva that has one goal which is to ensure that its players reach the national level.

The side is one of the 43 teams that featured in the Suva Touch Rugby competition that started last weekend.

Team official Elizabeth Molia says improving the players’ skills is something that the club hopes to achieve during the eight-week tournament.

“Mainly it is for our children and we try and build their skills in touch rugby and it is mostly made up of Rotumans and Fijians and we welcome other race into our club and this coincides with our Rotuman games.”

Suva Touch Rugby Association vice-president Savenaca Vocea says the positive response supports their plans to roll out future tournaments.

“This season was very surprising for us we have 43 teams listed this season eighteen in the men’s, nine mix, seven women, and nine in the master 30s.”

The eight-week program continues at the University of South Pacific grounds this Saturday.