Touch rugby plans for resumption

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 12, 2021 4:45 pm
President, Tevita Mau. [File Photo]

Touch Fiji Federation hopes to resume competition in the next two months.

Similar to Fiji Football and Fiji Rugby, the federation is working around the clock to get its members vaccinated as soon as possible.

President, Tevita Mau says the federation has been doing its homework, mapping the sport’s safe return with vaccination topping the list.

Article continues after advertisement

A major challenge for the Federation is getting its members vaccinated which is a requirement for the safe return of all sports.

“I have not received the data yet but words from the ground is that it’s been rolling out well so we need to get back those data from our respective affiliate presidents.”

Touch rugby plans to resume with its business house and franchise competition when sports is deemed safe to return.

