Rugby

Touch Rugby plans ahead

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 24, 2021 12:57 pm
Touch Federation Fiji is setting up a four-year strategic plan to ensure its athletes are prepared for all upcoming competitions.

The Federation has a few international competitions in mind, but putting together a formidable team will be a priority.

President, Tevita Mau says they are working on ensuring that local tournaments get underway, so they can scout potential players for the national team.

“2023 we got the Pacific Games and the Youth World Cup happening in Manchester in July and the Pacific Games in Solomon in November and December, then 2024 is the World Game. So you can see that we are quite stacked with competitions so we want to ensure that our athletes are prepared.”

After the conclusion of the Nasinu Touch Carnival earlier month, TFF is focused on drawing more clubs for the 2022 season.

