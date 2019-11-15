Touch Fiji aims to improve ranking

Improving its Pacific ranking is the main focus of Touch Fiji Federation.

Touch Fiji is currently ranked third after scooping the bronze medal in the 2019 Pacific Games.

President Tevita Mau says they’re beginning the ground work on this by establishing a high level competition for its elite players in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Article continues after advertisement

“Last year after the Pacific Games we won bronze and we want to see some changes to that come 2023 and for us the work has started in terms of trying to review that ranking that is in place so having high level competition for the elite is something very critical for us in this journey.”

This begins with the upcoming elite competition that is scheduled to be held next year.