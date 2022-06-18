Top two Under 19 teams confirmed for FSSRL

[Source: Fiji Secondary School Rugby League/ Facebook]

The top two Under-19 teams for the Fiji Secondary School Rugby League Vodafone Trophy National semi-finals have been confirmed.

RKS Eels and Naitasiri Warriors have booked a place in the semi-final next week.

RKS thumped Ba Methodist Saints 48-10, while Naitasiri Warriors drew 20-all with Ra Roosters, but since they scored first, the Highlanders get a spot in the semis too.

The top four teams in the Under-15 grade have also been confirmed with Nasinu Panthers, Ra Roosters, Marist Storms, and QVS Knights through to the semi-finals.

Nasinu Panthers beat Xavier Sea Eagles 24-10, Ra Roosters edged RKS Eels 10-4, Marist Storms defeated Ba Pro Dragons 20-14, and Queen Victoria School Knights thumped Ba Methodist Saints 26-12. ‘

In the Under-17 grade, RKS Eels beat Ratu Navula Sea Eagles 28-17, and QVS Knights overcame AD Patel 36-8.