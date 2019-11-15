Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Rugby

Top teams confirmed for Wairiki 7s

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
November 26, 2020 5:33 pm
Top local sevens teams have been confirmed for the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament. [File Photo]

Top local sevens teams have been confirmed for the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament.

A total of 40 men’s teams have confirmed their participation including Marist and Savusavu 7s champion Tabadamu, Police Blue, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers and Army Green.

32 youth teams have sealed their spot in the tournament including Marist and Savusavu 7s title holders, Dominion Brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s division, 12 teams will go head-to-head for the title.

The 13th Wairiki 7s tournament will run from next Thursday to Saturday.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.