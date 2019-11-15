Top teams confirmed for Wairiki 7s

Top local sevens teams have been confirmed for the 13th Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s tournament.

A total of 40 men’s teams have confirmed their participation including Marist and Savusavu 7s champion Tabadamu, Police Blue, Jerry Tuwai’s FDS Barbarian Brothers and Army Green.

32 youth teams have sealed their spot in the tournament including Marist and Savusavu 7s title holders, Dominion Brothers.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s division, 12 teams will go head-to-head for the title.

The 13th Wairiki 7s tournament will run from next Thursday to Saturday.